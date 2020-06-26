First Alert Forecast: few storms; hazy skies Friday, into weekend

FRIDAY: Our messy pattern of heightened storm chances begins to diminish as the Saharan dust plume begins to move over the region. Expect a few showers and storms to develop through the day. Skies will be hazy and variably cloudy as highs get closer to normal again, in the middle and upper 80s. The dust particles may cause some to have a flare up of allergies and may have impacts for those with breathing ailments amid lowered air quality through the day.