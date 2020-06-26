First Alert Forecast: few storms; hazy skies Friday, into weekend

FRIDAY: Our messy pattern of heightened storm chances begins to diminish as the Saharan dust plume begins to move over the region. Expect a few showers and storms to develop through the day. Skies will be hazy and variably cloudy as highs get closer to normal again, in the middle and upper 80s. The dust particles may cause some to have a flare up of allergies and may have impacts for those with breathing ailments amid lowered air quality through the day.
WEEKEND PLANNER: As the dust begins to disperse through the weekend, our typical summer weather pattern will re-emerge as well. Expect the hazy skies to stick around – outside of that, turning hot and humid and chances for afternoon storms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday will top out in the 80s; lower 90s by Sunday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The overall dust concentration will continue to disperse into next week, but there still a low concentration in the atmosphere through much of next week. In general – a typical summer pattern will take hold through much of next week with a mix of clouds and sun each day, highs in the 90s; lows in the 70s.
