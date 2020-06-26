Family desperate for answers after Cordova man crushed while on the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Federal investigators are now examining how a worker ended up crushed to death at a Mid-South landfill.
Antoinette Jarrett says her 48-year-old brother, Jimmy Lee Woodus of Cordova, was the life of the party.
“He was loud, boisterous, funny. He was like the family comedian. Everybody loved him,” said Jarrett.
The father of three was a truck driver by trade and drove across the country.
Jarrett says her brother got tired of being on the road, and about a year and a half ago he started working for Mr. Bults, Inc. (MBI) based out of Illinois.
The new job allowed Woodus to stay in town.
“He didn’t like the job because it was dangerous, but it allowed him to be home at night.”
Jarrett says her brother called the job dangerous because he had fallen into that same landfill once before and was able to get himself out.
According to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, Woodus was unloading waste at the Waste Management Tunica Landfill on June 9.
A co-worker told Jarrett that Woodus was training a new hire when the new hire’s truck malfunctioned.
Woodus got out of his truck to release the other driver’s truck’s load.
“So when he opened the door, because the trash had already been tipped, the trash flew out towards him and pushed him into the landfill,” said Jarrett.
Woodus was killed.
His family says after nearly two weeks of looking for answers, Tunica County Sheriff released a short press release.
They said in the release that Woodus’ death was accidental and the cause of death was blunt, crush injuries.
His family says he was actually decapitated. They say they still have questions.
“One is there anyway for this to have been prevented, if better safety measures could have been in place,” said Woods’ cousin, Valarie Williams.
WMC has learned Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, is investigating Woodus’ death.
According to records, this is Waste Management’s first investigation or any kind in the past five years.
However, the private contractor Woodus was working, MBI, has had a previous investigation involving a death.
In 2018, someone was killed at a landfill when preparing their truck for a dump and they were struck by another semi-tractor trailer.
According to the OSHA report, MBI was not found to be at fault in the 2018 incident.
However, Woods’ family says, safety protocols need to change to keep truck drivers safe.
We reached out to MBI for a comment and have not heard back yet.
Waste Management said in an emailed statement that although Woodus did not work directly for their company, they send their condolences to the family and they are cooperating with investigators.
