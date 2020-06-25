Vicksburg police investigate deadly early morning shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department responded to a deadly shooting early Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 3:20 a.m. at a residence in the 100 block of Alfred Drive in the Hillcrest Subdivision.
According to police, they found a man in his mid-to-late-twenties suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased.
There is no suspect information at this time. The victim has also not been identified at this time.
Police say the investigation is still in its early stages.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
