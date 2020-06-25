Vicksburg man identified in deadly early morning shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department responded to a deadly shooting early Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 3:20 a.m. at a residence in the 100 block of Alfred Drive in the Hillcrest Subdivision.
According to police, they found the man fatally wounded from multiple gunshots.
Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey confirmed the victim as 26-year-old Andrew Prudhomme.
Vicksburg Daily News states that initial reports show that Prudhomme opened the door of the home and was shot five times.
The shooter, a person wearing a black hoodie and black pants, then ran north on Alfred and west on Katherine towards Highway 61 South.
Prudhomme is the father of a two-year-old son. He is also the son of Dr. Tammy English and Dr. David Prudhomme of Vicksburg.
