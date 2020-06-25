Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact our area this evening, eventually transitioning over to lighter rain tonight. Damaging wind over 60mph with hail are possible. An inch of rain is possible. Lows will be near 70 degrees in the morning. Friday will be partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 80s. This weekend and next week will feature partly sunny skies and dust will be around from The Sahara Desert. While this will make for some pretty sunrises and sunsets, there will be gray skies around a lot as well and possibly respiratory issues for those susceptible to them. Highs will be around 90 degrees with low sin the 70s. There may not be widespread rain, there will be isolated downpours in the afternoons and evenings. South wind at 5mph tonight and Friday with higher gusts in thunderstorms this evening. Average high this time of year is 91 and the average low is 70. Sunrise is 5:56am and the sunset is 8:11pm.