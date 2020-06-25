Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old man in Jackson

Herbert Jackson, 80 (Source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By Justin Dixon | June 25, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT - Updated June 25 at 11:19 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Burea of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old Herbert Jackson of Jackson.

He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 240 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

According to authorities, Jackson was last seen Wednesday, June 24, 2020, around 8:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Dewitt Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve plaid shirt.

Police say he may be accompanied by Reginald Jackson.

The pair are believed to be in a gray 2009 Toyota Corolla traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say that Herbert Jackson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

