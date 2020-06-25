Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old man in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Burea of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old Herbert Jackson of Jackson.
He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 240 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
According to authorities, Jackson was last seen Wednesday, June 24, 2020, around 8:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Dewitt Avenue.
He was last seen wearing a long sleeve plaid shirt.
Police say he may be accompanied by Reginald Jackson.
The pair are believed to be in a gray 2009 Toyota Corolla traveling in an unknown direction.
Family members say that Herbert Jackson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.