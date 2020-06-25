‘I moved him just in time’: Woman shields son during drive-by shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two bullet holes left on the side of Carmella’s car remind her of a scary Saturday evening in Jackson.
She said two cars zoomed past her on West Capitol Street when bullets started to fly.
“So it was like people shooting from the store towards the people from the car and the car shooting towards people at the store,” Carmella said. “So me, you know, we right there in the middle of the crossfire.”
Shattered glass still sits in the door handle, close to where Carmella’s son was sitting in his car seat.
“I moved him just in time. He was in the car. He was in the backseat and that’s the scary part cause I could have been burying my child due to someone’s ignorance. And my family could have been burying the both of us due to somebody’s ignorance.”
Carmella said she told the Jackson Police Department what happened. She hasn’t received an update from them yet.
“It’s a constant reminder every time I get out and I look at it,” said Carmella, which is why she plans to get a new car soon.
She believes God was by her side that day.
“I’m just grateful because that bullet hole by the door could have hit my son. The bullet hole by the tank could have blew us up,” she said.
