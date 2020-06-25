Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors call for change to state flag

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Board of Supervisors held a press conference calling for change to the state flag on Thursday afternoon.
“It is time. It is time to change the Mississippi State Flag. It is time for our flag to be more inclusive and representative of all Mississippi,” said Hinds County Supervisor District 1 Robert Graham.
Graham also thanked Gov. Tate Reeves, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, Speaker of the House Phil Gunn, Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Secretary of State Michael Watson, and State Auditor Shad White for their consideration of changing the state flag.
Hinds County Supervisor District 2 David Archie expressed that replacing the flag signifies a new day in Mississippi.
“It’s a new day in America,” Archie said. “It’s a new day in Mississippi. It’s a new day in this Capitol City as well as this Capitol County. The time has come for all Mississippians to band together and to remove our state flag and place it in a more appropriate place.”
Archie believes that retiring the flag will bring respect to Mississippians and also bring about economic stability to the state.
“When this happens, Mississippians will be respected all over this nation. It will open doors for economic stability, beginning with the NCAA and SEC, Fortune 500 Companies, and others. We will no longer have the excuse of not bringing businesses to Mississippi because of our state flag,” Archie said.
Hinds County Board Supervisor District 3 Credell Calhoun made a comparison of the state flag to the swastika symbol.
“Just to give you an example, the flag that we’re using in the state of Mississippi, as we have 39 percent of the population living under what is amounted to a swastika,” Calhoun said. “That is the same as if you had in Germany the Jews living in an area that the swastika is flying over. It is important that we change this.”
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance also expressed sentiments of encouraging state leaders to change the flag.
“Our state can turn a terrible, terrible negative in positive,” Vance said. “I will have to congratulate the leaders across the state that have already stepped up and said that ‘we will no longer fly this flag in front of our businesses or in front of our homes or institutions'...now it’s our moment in time to encourage those who have the power to change it, to change it!”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.