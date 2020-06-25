WATCH: Health dept. updates public after more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is discussing a record-high number of cases reported in Mississippi on Thursday.
More than 1,000 cases were reported--several hundred more than the previous record-high total.
“I’d say this is a surprise but this is not even remotely a surprise,” Steate health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said about the increase.
MSDH officials say the spike in cases is highest among people ages 18-29.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers says the spike cannot be tied to any one event, but transmission is coming from groups of people who are gathering together and not social distancing or wearing masks.
“There have been a lot of parties where 300 people are coming together,” Byers said. “We cannot act surprised when we’re nor following social distancing guidelines.”
Byers said the young adults are likely to recover from the virus, but they can spread it to others who are in the more vulnerable population.
