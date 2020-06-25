First Alert Forecast: scattered storms Thursday; hazy skies this weekend

EXTENDED FORECAST: The plume of Saharan dust will flow into the area – causing concern with visibility, air quality and could cause issues for people with breathing ailments into the weekend. Amid the hazy skies, highs will still manage the upper 80s and lower 90s through the weekend. Each day will feature an opportunity for scattered showers and storms – though the dust may act as cap to hold back storms from developing until the latter parts of the afternoon. The dust will gradually disperse through next week as the daily storm regime continues.