First Alert Forecast: scattered storms Thursday; hazy skies this weekend

THURSDAY: Yet another round of scattered storms will be possible around central Mississippi – so keep the umbrellas handy once again. Storm risks increase through the day amid a variably cloudy skies and highs in the 80s. A few of the storms could, once again, feature strong elements with gusty wind and hail amid the downpours and frequent lightning. Storms will tend to fade after sunset with lows in the 60s and 70s.
FRIDAY: Our messy pattern of heightened storm chances begins to diminish as the Saharan dust plume begins to move over the region. Expect a few showers and storms to develop through the day. Skies will be hazy and variably cloudy as highs get closer to normal again, in the middle and upper 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The plume of Saharan dust will flow into the area – causing concern with visibility, air quality and could cause issues for people with breathing ailments into the weekend. Amid the hazy skies, highs will still manage the upper 80s and lower 90s through the weekend. Each day will feature an opportunity for scattered showers and storms – though the dust may act as cap to hold back storms from developing until the latter parts of the afternoon. The dust will gradually disperse through next week as the daily storm regime continues.
