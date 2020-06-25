ESPY Award Winner Thomas ‘Snacks’ Lee to be honored by Miss. Senate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - ESPY Award Winner Thomas ‘Snacks’ Lee will be honored with a congratulatory resolution by the Mississippi Senate on Thursday morning.
Because of coronavirus concerns, the presentation will be held in the Senate gallery at 10 a.m.
‘Snacks’ was nominated for this year’s Can’t-Stop-Watching Moment due to a crowd-rousing 3-point shot he made at a Jackson State University basketball game in March.
The epic 3-point shot landed ‘Snacks’ interviews on national media as well. He was even featured on The Today Show with Hoda & Jenna.
Thomas ‘Snacks’ Lee has become a local legend in the state.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.