Escapee captured in Lauderdale County after high-speed chase

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An escaped inmate from Alabama led agencies on a high-speed, multi-state chase before being captured in Lauderdale County Thursday afternoon.
Authorities say Daniel Cole Sikes, 20, escaped from the Washington County, Alabama jail around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
“He escaped from an outdoor recreational area at the Washington County Jail in Chatham. He subsequently left the jail property and went across the street where he stole a vehicle,” Washington Co. Deputy Blake Richardson says.
After Sikes stole the silver Mitsubishi, he then headed north through Choctaw Co., Ala. before crossing the line into Wayne Co., Miss. Clarke County Sherriff Todd Kemp eventually came across the suspect.
“Low and behold on Highway 511 I meet the individual and turn around on him. I know he was hitting speeds of over 100 miles per hour on Highway 45. It was a very dangerous situation,” Kemp explains.
As Authorities from Washington County, Choctaw County, Wayne County and Clarke County were working to get the suspect, Sikes then approached Lauderdale County where deputies were waiting with spike strips.
“After having a collision with two vehicles, the individual jumped out of the wrecked vehicle and attempted to outrun the deputies on foot,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie says. “He actually jumped off the bridge from 145 to 45 with deputies in hot pursuit. Deputies were able to catch him and bring him into custody without incident.”
Sikes was originally in jail for burglary and theft charges. The 20-year-old was facing only one felony until he escaped. Now, he’s looking at several more.
“Probably over a 100 miles this individual fled law enforcement, but it came to an end here in Lauderdale County,” Kemp says.
“I’m very proud of the deputies for successfully putting out the spikes without getting injured,” Sollie says.
“We greatly appreciate all of the assistance these agencies have provided to get this to a safe end,” Richardson says.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department, Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Clarke County Sheriff’s Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were all involved in Thursday’s chase.
“Sheriff Richard Stringer strongly proposes that law enforcement agencies work together. When agencies work together the citizens win,” Richardson says. “When we share information we can keep the community safer and be more efficient in what we’re doing.”
Sikes will be taken back to Alabama to face additional charges.
