Entergy closing the Rex Brown Plant at Lake Hico

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy is in the process of closing the Rex Brown Plant at Lake Hico.
Lake Hico runs adjacent to the plant in Jackson.
According to Mara Hartmann, Lake Hico is on sixteenth section land that Entergy has been leasing from the Jackson Public School District for more than 70 years.
Hartmann says when the lease expires October 31st of this year it will not be renewed.
The current lease is for $328,500 dollars per year that goes to JPS.
JPS spokesman Sherwin Johnson tells us the district is exploring options for future use of the property.
