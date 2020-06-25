Consider This: Leadership

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When companies face challenging decisions, it takes strong, steady leadership to navigate those situations and come out better on the other side. That has certainly been the case over the past three months when businesses have tackled myriad challenges throughout the COVID-19 crisis. The same thing applies to government at every level. Many people have stepped up over the past few weeks to tackle a topic that stirs passionate debate. Many people have shown impressive leadership, particularly Lt. Governor Hosemann and Speaker Gunn.
Consider This: One thing that stands out with strong leaders is the willingness to listen to all sides, to gather information and feedback and be open to changing a position or opinion based on what is learned during that process. Real leaders are not committed to a promise made in the past after circumstances change, after the world has changed. Yes, the world has certainly changed. It is easily debatable that the world has changed more in the past three months than the past three decades. And 2001 is far, far away in the rearview mirror.
Thank you, Lt. Governor Hosemann. Thank you, Speaker Gunn. You will be remembered as honorable statesmen who showed amazing leadership at a critical moment in our country. You will be remembered positively for standing up for Mississippi and her people. History may not be kind to some of our state leaders, but history will be good to you. Thank you for being good to Mississippi.
