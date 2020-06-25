Consider This: Leadership

Consider This: One thing that stands out with strong leaders is the willingness to listen to all sides, to gather information and feedback and be open to changing a position or opinion based on what is learned during that process. Real leaders are not committed to a promise made in the past after circumstances change, after the world has changed. Yes, the world has certainly changed. It is easily debatable that the world has changed more in the past three months than the past three decades. And 2001 is far, far away in the rearview mirror.