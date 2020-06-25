City of Jackson allocates $2.4M to renovate Russell C. Davis Planetarium

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson held a press conference to discuss the renovations and updates to the Russell C. Davis Planetarium.
It was announced that the city was able to allocate $2.4M to renovate the planetarium.
The attraction has been closed for nearly two years due to water leaks and roof damage.
A new look of the planetarium was unveiled in hopes that it will be ready to open by April 2022.
A crowdfunding campaign has also been launched to help with additional improvements to the planetarium.
The campaign is available at yourplanetarium.com. This site features merchandise that will help fund renovations.
The campaign will end in August 2020.
