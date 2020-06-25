Board of Directors at MAB release statement, say state should change flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Board of Directors at the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters unanimously voted Thursday to make a statement regarding the Mississippi state flag.
According to the statement, they believe the elected officials of the state should change the flag.
The board says legislators should make this change, “to be more representative to all citizens in the state.”
They also said that they support the state legislature making that decision for the people of Mississippi.
