Attorney: ‘Don’t play another down until the flag comes down'

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At New Jerusalem Church, community leaders called on the powers that be to change the flag, finally and for good. One attorney was playing hardball... almost literally.
Attorney Carlos Moore issued a challenge to some serious influencers in Mississippi.
“Athletes across this state should refuse to play another down until the flag comes down,” Moore said. “Refuse to play another down.”
Some, like Mississippi State’s Kylin Hill have already done that. But the movement started with athletes like JSU’s Jordan Jefferson, who played his senior season in 2019. He and other student athletes signed a petition to the NCAA for this very thing: Help us take down the flag.
“We’re part of the reason why there is a ban with the NCAA, and I wanted to show why,” Jefferson said. “This is our reason why for being out here today.”
Pastor Dewayne Pickett, whose New Jerusalem Church hosted the rally, was also issuing challenges.
“You have a decision to make, Governor. Whether or not we’ll be the only state that will allow this type of foolishness to exist,” said Pickett.
Moore summed it all up like this: “Football is king, Friday and Saturday reign in Mississippi. Athletes have power. I encourage you to use it.”
Jefferson, who is headed for graduate school at Harvard next year, says he’s pretty sure Mississippi’s sports figures can get behind that.
“Us athletes now actually finally know our worth and can make a name for ourselves on what injustice is,” he said. “And I believe that athletes in Mississippi really do believe in this.”
