Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers and storms around our area and some heavy downpours today. We will remain in this unsettled weather pattern for roughly another 24 hours. A few showers possible tonight, but scattered downpours again Thursday. Not everyone will see rain, but everyone will likely see dust coming in from the Saharan Desert in the coming days. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s over the coming days into this weekend. We will have partly to mostly sunny skies with only isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings. The heat index will reach over 100 degrees. Morning lows will be in the lower 70s. Average high this time of year is 91 and the average low is 70. Sunrise is 5:55am and the sunset is 8:11pm. Remember, the dust from the Sahara Desert will give us pretty sunrises and sunsets. It will also keep down the chance of rain. However, it will also be an issue for folks with respiratory issues and allergies. Southwest to southerly winds at 5-10mph tonight and Thursday. High temperature today reached 84 degrees in Jackson.