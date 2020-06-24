Two killed in Marion County crash Wednesday morning

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle crash in Marion County killed two people Wednesday morning and injured others.
According to Sgt. Travis Luck of Mississippi Highway Patrol, troopers responded to the wreck at Mississippi Highway 35 at Robinson Road around 9:15 a.m.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford pickup truck traveling north collided head-on with another Ford pickup truck traveling south.
Luck said both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Passengers in both trucks were transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
