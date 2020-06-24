Savannah officer photographed helping push car that had broken down

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah Police Department officer was photographed helping push a car that had broken down.
Idell Biles posted the photographs to Facebook saying the officer was helping push the car off Waters Avenue near Memorial University Medical Center.
The department shared the post from Biles with a caption saying in part, “this is what we’re here for -- to not only respond to crime but to be friends and neighbors to our residents and lend a hand.”
