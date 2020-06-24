Rankin County jury trials to resume inside Brandon City Hall

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Coronavirus put a stop to jury trials in Rankin County, but now they’re about to start again, at a temporary new location.
Brandon Mayor Butch Lee has agreed to let the County hold jury trials inside Brandon City Hall, which is a repurposed grocery store with large spaces. The City has canceled any upcoming events scheduled at City Hall to support the courts.
Rankin County District 4 Supervisor Steve Gaines says there was no way to allow for the social distancing of juries or witnesses at the Rankin County Circuit Court, and the jury trial backlog has been growing for months.
Mayor Lee is pleased to help out.
“As the county seat, we see it as a necessary and critical function to support law enforcement and the legal system through the courts in any way we can,” he tells 3 On Your Side. “Our City Hall will be repurposed for as long as necessary.”
Mayor Lee adds that Brandon City Hall boasts 60,000 square feet of space with four banks of restrooms, a loading dock, an AV sound system and meeting spaces.
