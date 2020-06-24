Proposed bill would end prohibition in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill headed to the governor’s desk would effectively end prohibition in Mississippi.
Currently, there are 29 dry counties in Mississippi. By default, all counties in Mississippi are dry and require an election to sell alcohol, thanks to a law passed in 1966.
House Bill 1087, introduced by Rep. Trey Lamar (R-Senatobia) would renounce this requirement and make all counties wet by default. They would be able to be dry again with an election.
The bill has already been passed by the House and Senate and would go into effect on January 1, 2021, if passed by Governor Tate Reeves.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.