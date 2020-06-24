Officers confiscate contraband at Pike County Jail

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after contraband was confiscated at the Pike County Jail on Friday, June 19.
Officers say they were notified around 3:45 a.m. that someone was at the fence surrounding the jail.
After their search, officers said they discovered that a hole was cut in the fence and contraband had been left for someone in the jail.
The Detective Division was notified and an investigation is underway.
The sheriff’s office says that anyone caught attempting to smuggle contraband will be charged and booked into the jail.
