New poll shows majority of Misissippians support changing flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new poll shows for the first time, Mississippi voters support changing the state flag.
Mississippi Economic Council says the poll, done June 16-18, showed 55% of likely voters support changing the poll as opposed to 41 percent who want to keep it.
Just 18 months ago, a similar poll showed 54 percent supported keeping the flag while 43 percent wanted a change.
The poll was done by Tarrance Group, who has an “extensive history in Mississippi,” the MEC says.
