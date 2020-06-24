New poll shows majority of Misissippians support changing flag

New poll shows majority of Misissippians support changing flag
On February 7, 1894, the Mississippi Legislature replaced the American Civil War era Magnolia Flag with a new design that incorporated the Confederate battle flag in its canton. (Source: WLOX)
By Jacob Gallant | June 24, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT - Updated June 24 at 2:21 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new poll shows for the first time, Mississippi voters support changing the state flag.

Mississippi Economic Council says the poll, done June 16-18, showed 55% of likely voters support changing the poll as opposed to 41 percent who want to keep it.

Just 18 months ago, a similar poll showed 54 percent supported keeping the flag while 43 percent wanted a change.

The poll was done by Tarrance Group, who has an “extensive history in Mississippi,” the MEC says.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.