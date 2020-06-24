Miss. AG Lynn Fitch tweets her support of changing state flag

“I have proudly lived my life in Mississippi and have raised my children in this great State. I could travel the world over and not find people who are as kind and generous of spirit as Mississippians. It is it my personal belief that it is time for us to change our State flag to reflect the love, compassion, and conviction of our people. The addition of the motto “In God We Trust,” from our State seal is the perfect way to demonstrate who we are to all.