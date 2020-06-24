$5K reward offered for person who killed 85-year-old security guard

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A group is offering $5,000 for the capture of a person who killed a security guard in Madison County last week.
Guard One Security is offering up $5,000 for anyone who can help bring the killer to justice, Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker announced.
David Herrin, 85, was shot and killed while on duty at Canton Estates when someone approached his car and shot him. Herrin died at the hospital.
“We are very thankful that Guard One Security has offered this reward,” Tucker said in a statement. “It can enhance our investigatory process and assist in arresting the individual(s) who killed someone wearing the badge execution style.”
If you know anything about this case, call:
- The Madison County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 859-2345
- Crime Stoppers of Central Mississippi at (601) 355-TIPS (anonymous)
