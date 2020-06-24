JPD: 14-year-old arrested, charged with murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Monday, June 22.
According to police, the shooting happened on the 4100 block of Northview Drive around 3 p.m.
The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Donsades Curtis.
Police say the victim was fatally wounded following a dispute with a female.
The suspect has been identified as a 14-year-old Brandon Smith.
Police say Smith was arrested and charged with murder.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.