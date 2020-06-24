Free testing for COVID-19 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County was considered one of the hot spots for coronavirus in Mississippi.
At one point, the county had the highest rate per capita for COVID-19 within several weeks.
Residents have stated coronavirus cases are high in the area because many people are not social distancing or wearing masks.
On Thursday, June 25, free testing will be offered at the Lexington Multipurpose Complex from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The free testing is being offered by the Mallory Community Health Center.
Residents will only need to bring an ID.
Health experts and city leaders say the free testing is an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus in Lexington.
Last week, they held a forum advising young people to take the threat of the virus seriously.
