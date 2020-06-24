First Alert Forecast: periods of rain, storms continue mid-week

WEDNESDAY: Showers, storms will continue to be a factor in your forecast through mid-week as a weak boundary drops southward into the region. This will help to squeeze showers and storms out – allowing for another round of downpours, lightning and gusty winds. Highs will top out in the 80s.
THURSDAY: Yet another round of scattered storms will be possible around central Mississippi – so keep the umbrellas handy once again. Storm risks increase through the afternoon hours amid a variably cloudy skies and highs in the 80s. A few of the storms could, once again, feature strong elements with gusty wind and hail amid the downpours and frequent lightning.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A plume of Saharan dust will flow into the area from the south – causing concern with visibility, air quality and could cause issues for people with breathing ailments through late week. Amid the hazy skies, highs will still manage the upper 80s and lower 90s through the weekend. Each day will feature an opportunity for scattered showers and storms – though the dust may act as cap to hold back storms from developing until the latter parts of the afternoon. The dust will gradually disperse through next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
