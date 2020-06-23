Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers dotting the area today. More rain could be on the way for the next couple of days. Plenty of moisture continues to get transported northward from the Gulf of Mexico. This will lead to numerous possibilities for showers Wednesday and Thursday, coupled with disturbances affecting our weather with rain as well. We actually have a chance for rain everyday out of the next 7 days, but only a few showers are possible in the afternoons and evenings during this weekend and next week. Highs will be in the 80s over the next couple of days and closer to 90 degrees by this weekend. Overnight lows will be in the 70s and the humidity will remain high. In fact, it will feel like 100 degrees in the afternoons by this weekend and beyond. We also have the Saharan dust heading our way and should be here more and more by later this week and weekend. Pretty sunrises and sunsets are possible, but so it the possibility of respiratory issues for those vulnerable to those problems. Average high this time of year is 91 and the average low is 70. Southwest wind at 5mph tonight and Wednesday, but higher gusts in thunderstorms. Sunrise is 5:55am and the sunset is 8:11pm. The severe threat over the coming days is marginal, being the lowest on the scale with wind, lightning and heavy rain likeliest. Tropical Storm Dolly has formed in the north Atlantic and this will not be a threat to us.