Stephen Matory, 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Stephen Matory, a 28-year-old black man, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, after being shot at an apartment complex, according to Jackson police.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown says it happened just after 6 a.m. at Summer Park Apartments in the 2000 block of Chadwick Drive.
The family tells 3 On Your Side that Matory was a member of the Mississippi National Guard.
Brown said Matory was an innocent bystander in the shooting.
“He has served our country with honor and integrity earning the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and the Parachutist Badge,” read a press release from the Mississippi National Guard Thursday afternoon.
XaJavier King, 19, and Chaela Edwards, 18, are charged in the shooting.
King faces charges of murder and aggravated assault.
Edwards is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
