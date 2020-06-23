Roy Holden, 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Roy Holden, a 28-year-old man, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, after being shot that morning, police say.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown says it happened near Percy B. Simpson Drive and Sunset Blvd just after midnight.
Police say Holden was found shot multiple times.
Investigators have identified the suspect as Robert White.
Police say White was taken to police headquarters, interviewed, and confessed to the shooting.
White has since been charged with murder.
