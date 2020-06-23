Mayor Lumumba to give statement after largest single-day COVID-19 spike in the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s Mayor Lumumba is to give a statement after the largest single-day COVID-19 jump in the state so far, with 611 new cases reported Tuesday.
Hinds County now has over 1,589 cases of coronavirus, more than any other county in Mississippi. Madison County has the second highest with 1,014.
Tuesday afternoon, State Epidemiologist Dr. Thomas Dobbs discussed issues with the state’s reporting system, saying the system could not handle the amount of cases coming in.
He also said that the epidemic is growing and that people are engaging in “silly behaviors” that could continue to increase the number of cases.
Dr. Dobbs said he is extremely worried for the fall and believes that the virus will be much worse than it currently is.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in the state is now at 22,898.
To date, 989 Mississippians have died from the virus.
