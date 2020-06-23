Mayor asks Jacksonians to take personal responsibility to thwart CoViD-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With 611 new cases of coronavirus on the books statewide and Hinds County leading the way in cases, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba told Jacksonians they need to get back in touch with the vigilance that kept Jackson’s cases somewhat at bay early on.
“As the numbers increase, as the threat increases, as the hospitalization increases, as all of those things are factored in we will not hesitate to do what we must to keep our residents safe,” the Mayor said.
But that also falls to individuals and business owners, he said. And he’s asking business owners to consider requiring their clientele to wear masks.
“So right now my effort is to appeal to the sensibility, it is to ask people to take personal responsibility for their health and the health of their loved ones,” Lumumba said.
The mayor says if you need a mask or a face covering, they’re not hard to come by like they were at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic.
“There’s a growing lack of excuse to not have these,especially when the City of Jackson has been issuing masks that we receive from the county.,” he said.
Will masks become mandatory and enforceable by law?
“We’re not trying to write citations, but if we do have to, we will.”
