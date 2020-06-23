Major injuries reported after wreck on I-55, 1 driver flown to UMMC

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Major injuries have been reported after a wreck on I-55 Tuesday morning.
According to Master Sergeant Kervin Stewart, MHP responded to the scene around 10:10 a.m. near the 124 mile marker north of Canton.
A Ford F-350 was traveling southbound in the left lane and had a blowout, colliding with the Chevrolet Silverado in the right lane.
Both vehicles left the road and hit trees on the shoulder.
The driver of the Ford had to be extricated and flown to UMMC with life-threatening injuries.
Those in the Chevrolet were also taken to the hospital with four people suffering major injuries.
The interstate has been shut down and will remain closed until the scene is cleared.
