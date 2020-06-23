Mississippi Baptist Convention calls for change to state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Baptist Convention is calling for state leaders to adopt a new state flag.
It’s the largest Christian denomination in the state, with more than 500,000 members.
The Convention says the issue of the state flag is no longer a political issue because of the racial overtones associated with the flag.
The argue the issue of the flag is a moral issue and a gospel issue, as the flag does not match up with the Lord’s teaching.
They point to loving others as you’d want to be loved, and argue the state’s flag is not in line with that teaching.
They also say their opinion does not represent every church within their organization, but believe it aligns with the majority of Mississippi Baptists.
“It’s a symbol of something we do not need to be apart of.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.