JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Latony Carter, a man whose age has not been released, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, after a shooting in Jackson, police say.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown says it happened on Dalton Street and Hill Avenue.
Investigators say Carter was found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries.
Police say another person was found at the same location suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.
No motive or suspects are known at this time.
