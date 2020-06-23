Isiah Smith, 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Isiah Smith, a 23-year-old man, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, after a shooting at a residence, according to Jackson police.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the incident happened on Northtown Drive.
Investigators say Smith was shot once through the chest.
Brown said that Smith had climbed onto the balcony, entered the home, and assaulted his girlfriend, who then shot him.
Smith died as a result of his injuries.
No charges have been filed at this time.
