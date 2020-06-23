Golfers object to ex state fair commissioner managing course

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Outrage is rising over the hiring of the ex fair commissioner to manage a Jackson golf course.
Players want to know why Steve Hutton was hired by the city after being fired by the state after being charged with promoting prostitution.
A group of Pete Brown golfers wants answers from the city about why ex Mississippi Fair Commission Executive Director Steve Hutton was hired to manage the course.
Hutton was arrested by MBI and charged with promoting prostitution in April. He has not been convicted.
Following his arrest he was terminated by the fair commission.
“If the state didn’t see fit to keep him, in the coliseum at the fairgrounds, then we don’t need him out there,” said golfer Walter Ainsworth. “Now that’s if what they’re saying is true. I don’t know if he’s been convicted or not”.
Herman Williams,77, said those operating the course don’t know what they’re doing.
"You certainly wouldn't want a person with that kind of background to operate a golf course, and you've got young ladies that are going to be coming out. You've got kids that's gonna be out there," said Williams.
Tuesday when reached about the players’ concerns Hutton said he was not available for an interview right now.
City of Jackson Communications Director Candice Cole said they would not comment because it is an HR issue.
Players also say they are being harassed and not allowed to socialize or use the clubhouse, long before the pandemic.
Jack Britton,81, started caddying at the then segregated formerly named Sonny Guy Golf Course in the 1950′s.
“We need to get some people out there that understand us,” said Britton.”We come out there, we have such a hard time doing anything. It’s not like it used to be, but we would like for it to come back like it were.”
The golfers say policies and procedures change from day to day and they would like a black pro in charge and an end to harassment.
