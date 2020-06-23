First Alert Forecast: scattered downpour regime continues

EXTENDED FORECAST: Scattered storms will continue with heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning into Thursday – featuring highs in the 80s. A plume of Saharan dust will flow into the area from the south – bringing rain chances down along with visibility and air quality through late week. Amid the hazy skies, highs will still manage the lower 90s through the weekend. The dust plume will tend to disperse through early next week, allowing for resumption of the typical summery weather pattern.