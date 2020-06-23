First Alert Forecast: scattered downpour regime continues

TUESDAY: Expect another uptick in scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening hours. Clouds over the region may hold temperatures back to the 80s to near 90. Humidity levels remaining high amid the approach of a boundary to the north will help spark the storms. These storms may have staying power after sunset, continuing into early Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY: Showers, storms will continue to be a factor in your forecast through mid-week as a weak boundary drops southward into the region. This will help to squeeze showers and storms out – allowing for another round of downpours, lightning and gusty winds. Highs will top out in the 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Scattered storms will continue with heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning into Thursday – featuring highs in the 80s. A plume of Saharan dust will flow into the area from the south – bringing rain chances down along with visibility and air quality through late week. Amid the hazy skies, highs will still manage the lower 90s through the weekend. The dust plume will tend to disperse through early next week, allowing for resumption of the typical summery weather pattern.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
