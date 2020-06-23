JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Donsades Curtis, a man whose age has not been released, died Monday, June 22, 2020, after a shooting outside a shopping area, Jackson police say.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the incident took place in front of Children First Christian Learning Center and ReZultz Hair Salon at 4101 Northview Drive.
Investigators say Curtis was shot in the head and succumbed to his injuries on scene.
The suspect, a juvenile, was taken into custody and charged with murder.
The altercation apparently stemmed from an argument with the suspect’s mother.
