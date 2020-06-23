Consider This: It Must Happen

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Even though we still have much room for improvement, Mississippi has made significant progress when it comes to race relations.
Mississippi has a lot of great qualities, mainly the friendly personality of its people. However, our state is being held back and it will only get worse if we do not quickly replace our state banner.
If any state leaders think this is just a blip on the radar, they have their heads in the sand. If we do not change our flag, we will pay the price; financially, morally, socially and with a damaged reputation. Economic development and student recruitment will suffer. National companies will choose not to do business with Mississippi-based companies.
What if major corporations decide to stop buying Sanderson Farms chicken, or Delta Pride catfish, or any other product or service based in Mississippi? Will that be enough to change the flag?
Our state has suffered significantly because of COVID-19, we do not need a self-inflicted economic and social pandemic to cause more damage to our economy and our people. Just the NCAA ban on postseason play will cost our state tens of millions of dollars.
What if the PGA decides not to play its tournament in Mississippi? That is millions of dollars that will not be available to help the kids at Batson Children’s Hospital. Do you think the children at Baton’s who are fighting to live give a flip about a flag? What if the Atlanta Braves organization decides to move its team out of Pearl? Is that okay, Senator Kirby?
Even though most Mississippians know it is not accurate for the majority in our state, we will be labeled racist, backwards idiots. Rather than outside influences forcing this change, let’s do it ourselves and receive the positive publicity and goodwill our state deserves.
Governor Reeves, imagine your children and your future grandchildren proudly saying their dad and grandfather did the right thing. Just like Nikki Haley in South Carolina five years ago, be on the right side of history, Governor Reeves. If you can’t figure out any other reason, do it because you are a Christian. In fact, that would actually be the best reason of all.
