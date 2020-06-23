Catera Brown, 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Catera Brown, a 20-year-old woman, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, after a shooting at a gas station, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the incident happened around 10 p.m. on W. Northside Drive.
Brown said an unknown disagreement happened in the parking lot, which led to shots being fired.
Investigators say Brown was injured and taken to the hospital where she would later die.
Officers do not believe she was directly involved in the disagreement.
Police believe they have an identity of the suspect.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.