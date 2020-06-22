Virtual community discussion used to discuss use of Siemens lawsuit money

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is hosting a virtual community discussion to address how the city should utilize the money awarded in the Siemens water lawsuit.
Jackson was awarded nearly $90 million earlier this year.
Siemens installed new meters that were supposed to help save money--a deal that cost the city over $20 million.
Residents got a chance over the weekend to voice their concerns during a Zoom conference call with Mayor Lumumba.
Another virtual discussion is set for 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
