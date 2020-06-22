Virtual community discussion used to discuss use of Siemens lawsuit money

COJ hosts virtual discussion on Siemens Settlement
By Jacob Gallant | June 22, 2020 at 7:22 AM CDT - Updated June 22 at 7:22 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is hosting a virtual community discussion to address how the city should utilize the money awarded in the Siemens water lawsuit.

Jackson was awarded nearly $90 million earlier this year.

Siemens installed new meters that were supposed to help save money--a deal that cost the city over $20 million.

Residents got a chance over the weekend to voice their concerns during a Zoom conference call with Mayor Lumumba.

Another virtual discussion is set for 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom.

