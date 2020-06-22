Suspicious package detected at Naval Air Station in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - A suspicious package was detected at Naval Air Station Meridian Monday afternoon. The base says it was discovered about 1:15 p.m..
All personnel in the building where it was found were evacuated and no injuries have been reported. A standoff radius was established.
The main gate of the base is closed. All outgoing traffic is exiting the base though the commercial gate. No traffic is being allowed entry.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team is in route to the base.
