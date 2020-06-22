Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are in for a warm and wet week. Expect daily showers and thunderstorms. Tonight shouldn’t be too bad, but a random shower is possible, outside of the very humid weather. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s this week, getting closer to 90 degrees this weekend. Dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa is heading our way and will make for pretty sunsets and sunrises later this week and weekend. It may also cause respiratory issues for some and reduce air-quality. It also benefits us by keeping tropical systems away from it’s path. In fact, there is a subtropical depression moving off the New England coast. This will not impact our weather. There is also a marginal threat for severe weather there Tuesday with heavy downpours likely. Winds southwest at 5 to 10mph tonight and Tuesday with higher gusts in storms. Sunrise is 5:55am and the sunset is 8:11pm. Average high this time of year is 91 and the average low is 70.