Mississippi man drowns while snorkeling in Destin, Florida

DESTIN, FL. (WLBT) - A Mississippi man has been identified as a drowning victim in Destin, Florida.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office released the news Monday afternoon.
The man has been identified as 29-year-old Michael Cole of Byram.
Witnesses say they noticed Cole struggling in the water while snorkeling Saturday afternoon but were unable to get to him before he went under.
CPR was given to Cole and he was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where he would later pass away.
