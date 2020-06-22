Masks, other protocols not being practiced at gatherings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Have you started back attending larger gatherings with the belief you won’t contract the Coronavirus?
You may want to reconsider.
Physicians we talked to say they’re seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases connected to parties, weddings and funerals.
They say in many cases there was someone not feeling well or asymptomatic that caused the spread of the virus.
If you attend events they recommend you wear a mask and practice social distancing as much as possible.
Jeff Duckworth a Nurse Practitioner with Trustcare in Jackson said, “Where we are with this virus and how it’s changing and how it’s evolving. The fact that people are tired of being isolated and being alone does not always encourage good decisions. I think we’re still in the stage for at least another month or so until it starts to slack off some. We got to be smart.”
The City of Brandon is taking steps to promote health safety at events.
They recently held a movie night at the Amphitheater where seating was limited so groups could attend and social distance.
They’ve also put us signage about health safety and removed bleachers at the Quarry ball fields to limit the chances the virus could spread there.
