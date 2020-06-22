Man killed in single-car crash in Warren Co.

By Jacob Gallant | June 22, 2020 at 7:08 AM CDT - Updated June 22 at 7:43 AM

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are investigating a deadly one-car crash in Warren County.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace told the Vicksburg Daily News the accident happened near 10:45 Sunday night on Gibson Road, between Carver Drive and Washington Circle.

The vehicle left the road and hit a brick mailbox before the car flipped several times.

The male driver died at the scene.

Officials believe speed was a factor in the crash, but other details are still under investigation.

