Hinds CC implements ACT Superscore policy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Free money for college is always a blessing. Now, Hinds Community College has found a way to allow more students to qualify for the ACT Freshman Scholarship.
The school has begun using a student’s ACT superscore to make that determination. The superscore benefits the student, because it’s an average of their highest score on each of the four ACT subject areas from all of their ACT attempts.
The ACT Freshman Scholarships range from $1,000 per semester to $3,000 per semester. Students don’t even need to apply for the scholarship, they simply need to apply to Hinds Community College and have an ACT score or superscore of at least 21.
